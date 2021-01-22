Former Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández expected to sign with Boston Red Sox, reports say

article

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández is reportedly heading to the American League.

According to reports from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Hernández and the Boston Red Sox have agreed on a two-year, $14 million contract.

Known for his versatility and outgoing personality, Hernández grew into a fan favorite during his six seasons in Los Angeles. Hernández made headlines in 2018 for appearing at every position except catcher when he took the mound as a pitcher against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 2021 offseason has been a wild ride for the diminutive infielder as he and his wife Mariana welcomed their first daughter into the world, just months after helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

