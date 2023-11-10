Former deputy sounds alarm on LA County deputy suicides

Former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Soren Prime is shedding light on the extreme working conditions that have allegedly led to several suicides among deputies.

Soren Prime, once a proud member of the LASD, left the force in December, driven out by what he describes as an overwhelming workload that pushed him to the brink of mental health deterioration.

In an exclusive interview, Soren Prime revealed the grueling work schedule that he and his colleagues faced, stating, "I will work six days a week, 16 to 18-hour shifts. The majority of the other partners that I worked with will work even more than that. They will have zero days off, sometimes two or three weeks in a row, sometimes a month."

The former deputy emphasized the toll this took on his mental health, recounting how he expressed his struggles with depression and anxiety to superiors, only to be met with indifference.

"They literally gave me more hours. They told me, 'You signed up for this job. You don't belong here as a deputy sheriff,'" Soren shared.

The breaking point for Soren came when he learned about the recent suicides of four fellow deputies. This tragedy prompted him to speak out publicly, revealing a concerning trend of suicides that often goes unreported.

"You just ask, 'Whatever happened to Deputy so and so?' And the common thing to say is, 'Oh, they ate their gun.' Like what?! How is that possible? We just talked yesterday, and you know they just shrug it off. We go online, we check the news, nothing," he said.

Soren disclosed that he is not alone in his concerns, revealing anonymous letters from within the department sent to citizens. One such letter read, "Things cannot continue the way they are. We work multiple overtime shifts a week, often only getting a couple of hours of sleep between continuous double shifts."

Below is the latest letter sent to Citizens of Antelope Valley:

In response to these anonymous pleas for help, Soren stated, "They're asking for help in any way that they can."

Despite being forced out of the department, Soren Prime remains committed to advocating for his former colleagues.

"I’ve worked so hard, and for it to really end like this. It's heartbreaking," he said.

As the spotlight intensifies on the LA County Sheriff's Department, Soren Prime concludes with a powerful statement:

"The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department needs help. We swore an oath to look after everyone during the county, to uphold the amendments to protect the innocent, but what about us?"

In response, Sheriff Robert Luna issued the following statement:

"I have the highest respect for our Deputies and all LASD employees, and deeply appreciate their essential work to keep our communities safe, every day.

Our Department is comprised of courageous and dedicated professionals; yet the reality is that long work hours and an increased workload can take a toll on employees and their personal lives.

Law enforcement is a difficult job and our employees are often confronted with the dark side of society that can have lasting impacts. That’s why when I ran for Sheriff, I made Deputy and employee wellness one of my top priorities, and it remains so today. We continue to encourage our employees to seek assistance through our 24/7 Psychological Services Bureau, Peer Support Program, or outside professional services.

The persistent staffing shortages throughout the years, contractual obligations in the jails and in contract cities, and mandatory overtime cannot continue at the detriment of our personnel. My executive team is reviewing our commitments to find additional resources to relieve staffing shortages and support the service we provide to LA County residents."