Former Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says nations must adapt to a new quantum world

Armenia’s former president, Dr. Armen Sarkissian, brought a sweeping message about science, power and the future of nations to Los Angeles during a recent visit to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he attended a healthcare and longevity conference.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Sarkissian reflected on what he calls his many lives. Trained as a physicist in Soviet Armenia, he later conducted research at Cambridge, helped establish Armenia’s first embassies in Europe after independence, served as prime minister and president, and built a parallel career in technology and business. He is also the bestselling author of The Small States Club and co-creator of the word-based video game Wordtris.

Yet throughout the discussion, one theme dominated – Sarkissian believes the world has fundamentally changed.

From Classical Politics to a Quantum World

"We are living in a new world," he said. "It is not classical anymore. It is quantum."

Drawing on his background in physics, he argues that today’s geopolitics no longer operates according to the assumptions that shaped the post-World War Two era. International institutions, he said, have lost much of their authority. Power is more diffuse, more technological and more unpredictable.

"Instead of pretending the old system will save us, we have to adjust," he said. "Change, because otherwise the change will come, bypass us, and then we will suffer."

For Sarkissian, this shift creates both danger and opportunity. In his book The Small States Club, he makes the case that size is no longer destiny. In an interconnected and technology driven world, smaller nations can compete and even lead, if they are agile and intelligent.

Why Small States Can Be Powerful If They Are Smart

"Small is not only beautiful," he said. "Small is powerful, if it is smart."

He points to countries such as Estonia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as examples of how digital governance, long term vision and investment in innovation have propelled relatively small states onto the global stage. These nations, he argues, have embraced technology not as an accessory but as a foundation.

Armenia, he believes, has similar potential, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence. But that future depends on education.

Education as the Foundation of National Strength

"Every child has a talent," he said. "Find it. Support it. Make them competitive."

Education, in his view, is not simply about access but about excellence and competition. Growing up in the Soviet system, he saw many failures in politics and ideology, but he credits the education system with cultivating scientific rigor and discipline. That training shaped his career and mindset.

His scientific background also carried over into entrepreneurship. In the early days of personal computing, Sarkissian registered a company in the United States and helped develop Wordtris, a word-based puzzle game built on mathematical modeling and logic. The title and related versions became global successes, selling hundreds of millions of copies worldwide. He views that chapter of his life as proof that strong foundations in mathematics and modeling can translate into global innovation.

Technology, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power

The conversation also turned to security and the future of warfare. Sarkissian said technological superiority will increasingly define geopolitical strength. Artificial intelligence, drones and data systems are reshaping the balance of power.

"Who will win the future war?" he asked. "The country with a million soldiers or the country with a million drones run by artificial intelligence?"

He believes nations that fail to adapt to this technological shift risk falling behind, regardless of their size or history.

A Natural Partnership Between Armenia and California

For California audiences, Sarkissian sees natural alignment. Silicon Valley remains the epicenter of startup culture and technological experimentation. Combined with a large Armenian diaspora rooted in Los Angeles, he believes collaboration between Armenia and California is more than symbolic. It is strategic.

Armenia, he said, could serve as a hub that connects global Armenian talent, capital and ideas. But that requires clear vision, institutional reform and leadership willing to think beyond short term politics.

Identity, Values and the Urgency to Adapt

Ultimately, Sarkissian’s message extended beyond Armenia. He framed his argument in terms of identity and values as well as policy. Nations, he said, must understand who they are and what they stand for in order to navigate this new era.

"It starts from education," he said. "You must know who you are, what your values are, and believe that you can change things."

The full interview explores his journey from science to statecraft, his philosophy of small smart states and his warning that adapting to this new quantum era is not optional. It is essential for survival and success in a world that no longer plays by classical rules.