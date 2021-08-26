Foo Fighters set to perform at Forum following COVID-19 postponement

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform Thursday evening at the Forum in Inglewood, about a month after their original show was postponed when a member of the band's organization tested positive for COVID- 19.

Tickets from the original July 17 show will be honored for Thursday night's concert.

All fans attending the concert must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours of entering the Forum.

The band announced the postponement on July 14.

"Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," the band tweeted at the time.

The tweet did not specify if the diagnosis was for a member of the band or the band's staff.

