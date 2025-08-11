Fontana Unified schools to start voluntary, random drug testing for middle and high school students

Class is back in session for the 2025-26 school year for the Fontana Unified School District. Now, a new drug policy is in place for the district’s middle school and high school students involved in extracurricular activities.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Fontana Unified school board voted 5-0 on a new drug policy. The policy involves voluntary and random drug testing for students who participate in after-school activities, including sports, theater, choir, band and Jr. ROTC.

However, it’s worth noting a student cannot be drug-tested without a parent’s consent and parents/guardians will be notified of the test results.

"If consent is not given, the student will not be excluded from the program. If consent is given, the student will be required to submit to drug testing at or prior to the start of the respective school policy," the board document said.

If a student tests positive, they will be required to re-test within 30 days and parents/guardians also have the option of requesting additional testing.

The testing is aimed to be private and testing, especially if a urinalysis is used, will be conducted in a private setting. The district alsos states staff involved in the program will receive training.

In addition, families will not be charged.

Overall, district officials said the focus is prevention as opposed to punishment.

What they're saying:

A board document states they hope the policy will "discourage illegal drug use among students and timely identify and refer drug users to appropriate counseling and rehabilitative services."