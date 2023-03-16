'Couple hundred' Modelo beer cases recovered from stolen cargo train in Fontana

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo: Fontana PD

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with cargo thefts from train yards in Fontana, according to police.

Officers recovered a stolen cargo truck as well as a "couple hundred" cases of stolen beer, officials said.

Pictures shared from the Fontana Police Department showed several cases of Modelo in the bed of a truck as well as the rear of two vehicles. A cargo train with its door partially open was also pictured.

No information on the suspects arrested was released.