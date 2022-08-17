Florida teacher charged after missing teen located at her home

article

A Port Charlotte teacher has been arrested after a missing teen was located at her residence.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the teen boy was reported missing by his parents August 12.

Investigators said they learned the boy may be at the home of a 31-year-old teacher, Kelly Simpson.

Simpson allegedly knew the teen boy had been reported missing when she picked him up from an unknown location and "concealed him inside her home."

The sheriff's office said Simpson is a teacher with Charlotte County Public Schools.

She faces a charge of interfering with the custody of a minor.

Charlotte County deputies said the investigation would continue and anyone with information is asked to call 941-639-2101.