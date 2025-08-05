Flea-borne typhus outbreak reported in Long Beach

The Brief Long Beach has seen a higher-than-usual number of flea-borne typhus cases this year, with 20 cases reported so far. The bacterial disease is spread to humans by fleas carried by wild animals and is not transmitted from person to person. City officials are urging residents to take preventative measures, like controlling fleas on pets, avoiding wild animals, and securing outdoor food sources.



The City of Long Beach is experiencing an unusually high number of flea-borne typhus cases this year, prompting the health department to issue a warning and urge residents to take preventative action.

By the numbers:

As of July 31, 20 cases of typhus have been reported in the city, an increase from 12 cases during the same period last year.

On average, the city typically sees about 20 cases in an entire year.

If this trend continues, Long Beach is expected to exceed its 2021 record of 28 cases.

All of the 2025 cases have recovered, though 75% required hospitalization.

What we know:

Typhus is a bacterial disease spread to people by infected fleas that are often carried by wild animals like rats, opossums, and community cats. It is not contagious between people.

Symptoms typically include a high fever, headache, body aches, chills, and a rash.

The disease is treatable with antibiotics.

While cases can happen year-round, most are observed during the summer and fall.

What you can do:

The health department is encouraging residents to take several steps to protect themselves and their families from typhus infection.

These preventative measures include:

Keeping pets indoors and ensuring they are on regular flea control medication.

Avoiding feeding or interacting with wild animals.

Clearing overgrown vegetation and clutter around your home.

Securing trash bins and removing outdoor food sources.

Sealing openings and crawl spaces under homes.

Reporting dead animals to animal care services at 562.570.7387.