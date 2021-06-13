Flats Fire: Mandatory evacuation issued for Pinyon Crest amid blaze

article

Crews are working to contain a fire near Highway 74 in the Inland Empire.

The blaze, dubbed as Flats Fire, has spread to about 150 acres with 0% containment as of Sunday afternoon, prompting a mandatory evacuation for Pinyon Crest. An evacuation warning is also in effect for residents in Pinyon and Alpine Village, according to San Bernardino National Forest.

The fire also shut down Highway 74 between Palowet Drive and Ribbonwood Drive.

San Bernardino National Forest tweeted crews are assisting Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff's Department in containing the blaze.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.