7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning.

The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in South Los Angeles. Video taken from the scene shows officers entering the store with guns drawn around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The looters apparently charged into the store and helped themselves to a variety of food and various merchandise. In addition, the case registers were damaged, but it’s unclear if any money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not released any information on the incident.

