Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal

A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain.

Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at least Monday, especially in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of showers will be lower Monday and limited to the mountains and Antelope Valley, the NWS said.

A warming trend will develop for midweek as the air mass dries out. A return of monsoonal moisture is possible for next weekend.

A beach hazards statement was also issue through Wednesday afternoon at the Malibu coast and other Los Angeles County beaches, where dangerous rip currents and breaking waves were expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Swimmers and surfers were advised to remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions as well.

Despite the chance for precipitation, weekend temperatures remained high, lingering in the 70s to upper 80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, exceeding 90 degrees in many valley areas and approaching 100 degrees in the Antelope Valley.

Hot, muggy weather is expected to continue throughout the week, with valley highs well into the 90s.