Plan to redevelop Fisherman's Wharf at Channel Islands Harbor approved: What to know

The Brief The California Coastal Commission has approved the Karls project to redevelop Fisherman’s Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor. The new attraction will be a family-friendly destination modeled after Karls' popular German locations. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with a grand opening targeted for spring 2028.



The California Coastal Commission has approved the Karls project at Fisherman's Wharf, paving the way for the redevelopment of the property into a family-friendly waterfront attraction in Ventura County.

What is the Karls project?

What we know:

The Karls project has received the necessary land-use entitlements to proceed with its plans for Fisherman's Wharf at the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard.

The approval was granted by the California Coastal Commission at its meeting on August 14.

Karls Adventure Village at the Channel Islands Harbor would refurbish existing buildings and create new structures that would include restaurants, a specialty market, gift shops, toy and bookshops, a coffee shop, public promenades, playgrounds, park areas, small children’s rides, as well as a potential small hotel.

The project will feature a village model, incorporating nautical elements to reflect the area’s coastal identity. Planned elements include a market-style building, a café and bakery, and other amenities that celebrate the region’s maritime and agricultural culture.

What's next:

With the Coastal Commission’s approval secured, the next steps for the project involve obtaining building permits from the City of Oxnard and beginning pre-construction work.

The Ventura County Harbor Department and Karls have stated they will continue to engage with the community as the project progresses.

Karls plans to begin construction in 2026 and is targeting a grand opening in Spring 2028.

The project is expected to create hundreds of construction and permanent jobs, boost the local economy, and improve public access to the harbor.

What they're saying:

"This is a pivotal moment for our community and harbor," said Michael Tripp, director of the Ventura County Harbor Department.

Tripp noted that Karls’ proposal was chosen three years ago for its "creativity, family orientation, and commitment to enhancing public access." He also said that the Coastal Commission’s approval "is a testament to that collaboration."

Robert Dahl, owner of Karls, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, "To finally get the green light for our first Karls in the U.S. is a fantastic feeling. We 'fell in love' with this location in Oxnard because it feels just right." Dahl emphasized the company's goal to build a "real community 'focal point'" that creates good jobs and celebrates local culture.

He added, "This is a big step for us, but it’s a decision we’ve made with our hearts and minds, focusing on a long-term partnership with the Oxnard community. We can’t wait to get started on this new chapter."