First day of school marks 100 years at Wilson High School in Long Beach

The Brief Long Beach Unified students returned to class on Tuesday, Aug. 25, under an extreme regional heat wave, following a record-breaking 97-degree temperature on Monday. Woodrow Wilson High School officially launched its 100th anniversary school year, commemorating its 1926 opening alongside recent campus modernization projects. District officials implemented strict heat mitigation measures, including mandatory hydration, modified athletic schedules, and reduced outdoor exposure on a scheduled minimum day.



Students returned to class at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach on Tuesday for the first day of the 2026-27 school year, with the return coinciding with both an extreme heat wave and a major milestone for the campus.

Wilson first opened in 1926, making this the beginning of the high school’s centennial year.

The anniversary comes as Long Beach Unified School District continues to modernize the historic campus and schools across the district take precautions to protect students from the heat.

What we know:

Long Beach Unified students returned to class Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The first day comes as Southern California remains in the grips of an extended heat wave, with temperatures reaching dangerous levels in some communities.

RELATED: Extreme heat, power shutoff warnings threatening Southern California this week: Timeline

Long Beach reached 97 degrees Monday, breaking the previous record for the date of 95 degrees set in 2010.

The district has heat mitigation measures designed to reduce students’ exposure during periods of high temperatures. Those measures include encouraging students to stay hydrated and limiting outdoor activities during the hottest portions of the day.

Strenuous activities can also be moved to cooler parts of the day.

For athletics, trainers, athletic directors and coaches monitor heat conditions and can add water breaks or modify or cancel activities when necessary.

Tuesday was already scheduled as a minimum day for most Long Beach Unified students.

Wilson High School celebrates 100 years

Dig deeper:

The return to school is particularly significant at Wilson High School, which first opened in 1926.

The 2026-27 school year marks Wilson’s 100th anniversary, with events planned throughout the school year to commemorate the milestone.

Students are beginning Wilson’s second century on a campus that has undergone several major upgrades in recent years.

Those improvements include work on the school’s stadium, including new bleachers and lighting, as well as improvements to gym and locker room facilities.

One of the most significant additions is a new aquatic center completed in 2025. The project includes a new pool, locker rooms and support facilities.

The centennial year also comes during a change in leadership for Long Beach Unified. David Zaid became superintendent on July 1 after spending 32 years working in the district.