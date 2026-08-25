Ventura County DA warns seniors of fake tech help after alleged $100K theft from 89-year-old

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The Brief William Bao Khoa Ly of Simi Valley was charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from an 89-year-old man he met at a Thousand Oaks McDonald's. Prosecutors allege Ly used an offer of tech assistance to obtain the victim's phone PIN and make 91 unauthorized cryptocurrency transfers over 14 months. Ly pleaded not guilty to all felony charges on August 18, 2026, and remains out on $50,000 bail ahead of a September court date.



A Simi Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly befriending an 89-year-old Thousand Oaks resident he met at a fast-food restaurant and stealing nearly $100,000 from his financial accounts.

Prosecutors state the suspect leveraged an offer of technology assistance to gain access to the victim's personal device and financial information.

What we know:

William Bao Khoa Ly, 26, has been charged with felony counts of theft from an elder or dependent adult, grand theft, and unauthorized use of personal identifying information, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The charges carry aggravating factors asserting that the victim was particularly vulnerable, that Ly took advantage of a position of trust, and that the crimes demonstrated planning, sophistication, and professionalism.

Ly was arraigned on August 18 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains out of custody on $50,000 bail.

The backstory:

The initial encounter occurred in June 2024 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Thousand Oaks, where Ly met the victim and claimed he was proficient with electronic devices and could help him with technology.

After befriending the elderly man, Ly visited him two to three times a week. During these visits, Ly allegedly obtained the victim’s cell phone PIN and used it to gain unauthorized access to bank and cryptocurrency accounts.

Between June 2024 and August 2025, Ly allegedly carried out roughly 91 separate transactions, moving funds from the victim’s bank account into cryptocurrency accounts that Ly owned or controlled.

The total loss amounted to nearly $100,000, though the victim’s bank successfully recovered more than $50,000 after detecting the fraud.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed exactly how the fraudulent activity was initially detected or reported.

It's also unknown whether there are additional individuals who may have fallen victim to similar schemes involving the suspect.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials cautioned the public about the tactics used by financial predators targeting older adults.

"This case is a stark reminder that financial predators can use friendship and trust as a means to gain access to a person’s finances," said Chief Investigator Scott Whitney. "We encourage everyone, especially those with vulnerable family members, to be cautious about who they allow access to their phones, passwords, PINs and financial accounts."

What's next:

Ly is scheduled to return to court on September 22 for an early disposition conference in Ventura County Superior Court.

What you can do:

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information relevant to the case is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Andrew Van Gundy at (805) 494-8231.