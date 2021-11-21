Firefighters stop forward progress on 16-acre fire in Riverside

Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that sparked Sunday morning in the city of Riverside.

The Arlanza Fire burned 16-acres near Jurupa Ave. and Tyler St.

According to fire officials, around 11:30 a.m. they got a call of vehicle that caught fire after rolling over; the fire spread to the nearby vegetation.

The fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire due to weather conditions. Firefighters are battling against strong winds and high heat.



Multiple structures were threatened but no damage was done. Riverside County Animal Control was also deployed to the area to help evacuate two horses.

