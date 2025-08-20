VIDEO: Firefighters stop brush fire from reaching nearby home in Laguna Niguel

Dramatic video shows firefighters keeping a brush fire away from nearby homes in Orange County.

What we know:

The "Beacon Fire" broke out a little before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20 near Alcott Place and Ridgeway Avenue in Laguna Niguel.

The fire forced evacuations for those living along Copps Hill Street.

SkyFOX caught the moments where firefighters contained the fire from reaching nearby homes. The 10-minute video from SkyFOX showed the house being spared from suffering serious damage from the brush fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Those impacted by the Copps Hill evacuation can head to a temporary shelter set up at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.