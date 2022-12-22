Man seriously injured in Arleta house fire

A man is in serious condition following a fire at a sober living facility in Arleta Thursday.

According to officials, the fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the two-story building located at 14261 W. Judd Street. The fire was knocked down in a little less than an hour.

Fire officials had originally said one of the 11 people inside was unaccounted for but found that person a short time later.

The 41-year-old man in serious condition was taken to the hospital treatment of burn and respiratory injuries.

Arson investigators are on scene.

The cause remains under investigation.



