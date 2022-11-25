Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant

Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim.

The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Firefighters also worked to save newly built condos located just west of the plant and 50 people were evacuated amid the firefight.

As the fire grew, other agencies were called in to assist. After about two hours, fire authorities declared a knockdown.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

