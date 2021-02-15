Firefighters knock down blaze at Vermont Knolls apartment complex

Firefighters knocked down a greater alarm fire that erupted at a two-story apartment complex in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department assigned 78 firefighters to fight the flames at the complex located at 1100 West 85th Street just before 5:30 a.m.

Their efforts were "quick and aggressive" and the fire was extinguished in 24 minutes, LAFD said. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the other units.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.