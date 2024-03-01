Fire erupts at South Gate strip mall

Crews were battling a fire that erupted at a strip mall in South Gate on Friday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the call was reported just before 7 a.m.

Crews continue to battle the blaze on Santa Fe Avenue and Firestone Boulevard and some road closures are in effect in the area.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians.