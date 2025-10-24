Crews battling structure fire in Inglewood

Fire crews are working to contain a structure fire in Inglewood.

What we know:

Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in an Inglewood commercial building where the roof collapsed.

The fire was reported at 10:29 Friday in the 4300 block of West Century Boulevard and went to a second alarm shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rescue ambulances were called to the scene.

Firefighters were battling the blaze in defensive mode, pouring water on the flames from outside the structure, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what was housed inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. City News Service contributed.




