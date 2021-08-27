Fire destroys vacant church in downtown Los Angeles

A vacant church in downtown Los Angeles was completely destroyed after catching fire Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the 1300 block of East 18th Street. The 7,100 square-foot building was completely engulfed in flames when SkyFOX arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.