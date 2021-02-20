Fire damages Montebello apartments; residents displaced

A fire damaged eight units of a Montebello apartment complex on Saturday.

The building has been red-tagged and several tenants have been displaced.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Greenwood Avenue and video from the scene showed heavy smoke through the roof of at least one building.

Eight units were left uninhabitable, officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

