Fire crews rescue naked man from 18-inch restaurant vent in Beverly Grove

Los Angeles Fire Department crews rescued a man trapped in the air vent of a restaurant in Beverly Grove Monday afternoon.

Reports of the trapped man came in shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to LAFD. The 18-inch vent led into a two-story restaurant in the 8300 block W. Beverly Boulevard. Officials say the man was trapped feet-first an undetermined distance down the vent shaft.

Firefighters from LAFD's Urban Search and Rescue team were able to pull the man out of the vent shortly before 4 p.m. SkyFOX was over the scene as the man emerged from the vent, naked. LAFD crews wrapped him in a cloth after pulling him out of the shaft.

LAFD has not said how or if the man was associated with the restaurant, or how he may have gotten stuck, but said that the man claimed he was stuck in the vent for as long as 24 hours.