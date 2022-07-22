Man walks in on strangers smoking crack inside his car in Beverly Grove

Imagine going to your car and then you find out that strangers are inside doing drugs inside the vehicle.

Cell phone video captured the car owner confronting two people caught in the act in the Beverly Grove area.

FOX 11 spoke with the neighbor who witnessed and took videos of the bizarre incident that took place in broad daylight.

"We thought they were stealing the car," said Eddie Kohan, the witness. "But they were just sitting in there smoking crack. So when our neighbor showed up, he chased them off."

The suspects were described as being in their 40s and possibly homeless.

"Your neighbors should have had the car locked?" suggested FOX 11's Ed Laskos.

"It was locked," Kohan said. "They opened his car and were sitting in there for God knows how long."

Kohan adds the smell of the burning drugs was "disgusting."

"I've been a resident of Beverly Hills for 35 years," he said. "I've never seen it this bad."