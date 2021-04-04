Fire crews battling blaze in Simi Valley

Emergency crews are battling a brush fire in Simi Valley that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the Westwood Fire has grown to about 20 acres.

Firefighters are currently working to put out the fire near Westwood Street and Cottonwood Drive in Simi Valley.

Cottonwood Drive is closed between Westwood and Tapo Streets.

Officials are asking to please avoid the area.

Currently, there are no evacuations.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

