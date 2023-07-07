Fire breaks out a short distance from Dodger Stadium

article

Crews are working to take down a small fire a short distance from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over Elysian Park as heavy smoke was shown along West Solano Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the fire has stretched just over one acre.

No nearby buildings are believed to be in danger, including Dodger Stadium. The Boys in Blue are hosting the Los Angeles Angels in the annual Freeway Series. There is no word if the small fire will have an impact on traffic for fans.

