Fire breaks out at Rancho Cucamonga HS, no one hurt, superintendent says

The Rancho Cucamonga High School caught fire Monday night, damaging parts of the building.

According to the Chaffey Joint Union High School District Superintendent Mathew Holton, the classrooms in the "P Building" caught fire. No one was hurt from the fire, Holton said on social media.

Classes will be in session Tuesday morning as the damaged area will be cordoned off, Holton said on social media.

