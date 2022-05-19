Filipino restaurant says co-owner of 'Lucky Three Seven' killed in Oakland

A Filipino restaurant in Oakland said it will be closed until further notice, identifying its co-owner as a man who was killed Wednesday in a homicide.

"We have entered a time of uncertainty," Lucky Three Seven's social media posts read announcing the death of Jun Anabo. "We find ourselves lost without him."

The coroner's office would not publicly identify who was shot to death on Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. n the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue, saying Oakland police were not yet releasing the name.

The restaurant is located at 2868 Fruitvale Avenue, around the corner from where he was shot.

Oakland police would only say they arrived to the scene to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and that Falck paramedics tried to save him, but were unsuccessful.

The restaurant's Facebook page also posted what appears to be scanner-like information documenting gun shell casings found in the area.

People wrote notes to the restaurant mourning Anabo's loss.

"This is such a BIG LOSS for Lucky Three Seven Family JUN was a cool guy, who's smile was so delightful to encounter any time you come to the restaurant, my Deepest Condolences n Sympathy TO the FAMILY in the loss of your LOVE ONE. My PRAYERS go out to the FAMILY," wrote Vatima Jomel Riley Ghartey.

Other customers described him as being generous and welcoming at a Fruitvale restaurant that serves chicken adobe, pork longanisa and fried lumpia.

David Robles wrote that when he was giving COVID vaccines, Anabo brought wings to the Native American Center.

As for the future of the restaurant, according to social media, employees wrote: "We are praying, crying, and hoping for any light."

About an hour after Anabo was killed, the California Highway Patrol responded to a shooting off I-580 that left two dead and multiple people injured off the Seminary Avenue offramp, not too far away.

In addition, there have been several business that have been the targets of violence near Lucky Three Seven.

Earlier this month, the owner of La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine was robbed at gunpoint at Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in the Dimond District.

And the staff at Got Juice near 38th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland's Laurel District told KTVU that they have been burglarized three times; the most recent in late April.

Anyone who has information abut Anabo's death should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

