'You're choking a kid!': Santa Clarita deputies investigating video of man fighting teen in Valencia

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department is investigating a viral video that shows a fight between an adult man and a teenager in Valencia.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Dr.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the altercation.

In the video, you see a man wearing a green shirt pushing the teen onto the ground as the teen struggles to try to break free. At one point, the teen appears to have his head directly on the pavement with the rest of his body in the air as he scuffles with the man.

"Someone call 911!" a teen can be heard screaming in the background.

"You're choking a kid!" another teen yelled.

At one point, the man and the teen tumble on the ground as a bystander tries to pull the pair apart, prompting others to come forward to help.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department said they are aware of the video and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SCV Sheriff's Station at 661-260-4000.

Additional details were not immediately available.