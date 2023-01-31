Expand / Collapse search

Tustin fight ends with 1 student hospitalized; School briefly enters shelter-in-place

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:29PM
One student was sent to the hospital and another student was detained after a stabbing incident at Tustin High School. The school was briefly placed under a shelter in place order but that has since been lifted.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday.

The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital.

The fight that possibly ended in a stabbing led to a brief shelter-in-place order before that was eventually lifted.

The students have since been either escorted off campus or were dismissed to their parents, police said.

The violent incident remains under investigation.