Tustin fight ends with 1 student hospitalized; School briefly enters shelter-in-place

A fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday.

The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital.

The fight that possibly ended in a stabbing led to a brief shelter-in-place order before that was eventually lifted.

The students have since been either escorted off campus or were dismissed to their parents, police said.

The violent incident remains under investigation.