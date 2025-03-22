Fiery Boyle Heights crash kills 1, three seriously injured

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief 1 person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash in Boyle Heights Saturday. The crash happened on N. Brittania Street, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the 10 Freeway. One of the cars involved caught on fire. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.





What we know:

The crash happened at 12:13 a.m. on N. Brittania Street, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the 10 Freeway.

While the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that just three cars were involved in the crash, video taken from the scene showed four cars damaged.

Paramedics declared one person dead at the scene of the crash, and took three other people to the hospital with "at least serious" injuries, the LAFD reported.

One of the cars involved in the crash caught on fire. Firefighters took several minutes to put out the flames. Video from the scene showed the back half of that car nearly gone.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the person who died. Crews are still investigating what caused the crash.