Festival of Lights returns to Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and soon, one of the Inland Empire’s most cherished holiday traditions returns.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside will host its 32nd annual spectacular Festival of Lights. The family-friendly event is a staple in Southern California and has become a worldwide attraction for kids from 1 to 92.

"It’s the best time of year at the hotel," a spokesperson told Good Day LA’s Koco McAboy.

The Festival of Lights features millions of holiday lights, food vendors, activities and plenty of photo opportunities. Santa Claus will also grace the event Thursday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The switch-on ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at Orange Street and Mission Inn Avenue. Those who wish to attend are asked to be there by 4:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the event then runs through New Year’s Eve.

