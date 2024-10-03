Felicia Fire near Lake Piru forces evacuation order in Ventura County

article

A wildfire broke out in Ventura County on Thursday, forcing an evacuation order near Lake Piru.

The Felicia Fire broke out just before 1 p.m. Thursday, on the western side of Lake Piru, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. In just a few hours, the fire had burned 293 acres, and as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, is 0% contained.

The quick-moving fire prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the Lake Piru Recreation Area, including Dominguez Canyon, a map of which can be found below.

Credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

A continuously-updated map of the fire and any evacuation orders can be found on the Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services - Incident Dashboard.

Images shared by the VCFD showed ground and air crews working to put out the blaze. The department reported approximately 150 firefighters working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.