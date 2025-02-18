FedEx truck overturns on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway reopened in Hacienda Heights on Tuesday morning after a FedEx truck carrying two trailers overturned overnight in

All traffic was directed into the HOV lane for hours following the crash.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, on the westbound 60 Freeway at Hacienda Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that a white sedan crashed into the big rig and the sedan then caught fire. Following the crash, the trailers and engine separated from the truck.

The truck driver was taken to LA General hospital.

A hazardous materials crew cleaned up the 100-gallon spill of diesel fuel.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the truck driver and the two people inside the sedan.