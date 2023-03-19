FBI searching for man who robbed armored truck in El Segundo

article

The FBI is searching for the person who robbed an armored truck at an El Segundo bank last month.

The robbery happened on Feb. 21, outside a bank in the 800 block of Pacific Coast Highway. That morning, a man who was seen on security camera wearing what appeared to be a cowboy hat, orange reflective vest, blue jeans and a blue face covering, robbed the truck at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled the scene getting in the passenger's seat of a maroon Ford Taurus.

Officials estimate the man to be approximately 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. Officials also added that the suspect may have moles or skin tags behind his right ear.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field office.