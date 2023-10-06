Fatal crash snarls traffic on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was killed Friday in a crash in the Hollywood area.

Officers were sent to the area of Vermont Avenue and the southbound 101 Freeway about 4:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The area is near the Vermont Avenue on and off ramps. The person died at the scene, according to the CHP. Information was not immediately available on the person's identity.

Traffic was routed away from the area and southbound lanes were closed while an investigation was conducted.