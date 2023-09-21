Fatal crash on 405 Fwy causing major delays through Sepulveda Pass

At least one person was killed Thursday in a crash involving a semi-truck near Bel Air on the 405 Freeway, causing major delays for commuters through the Sepulveda Pass for hours.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the southbound 405 Freeway at North Mulholland Drive around 4:42 a.m.

That's where they found the two vehicles on the side of the freeway with substantial damage.

One person died at the scene.

As of 7 a.m., two lanes on the 405 Freeway remain closed while CHP continues its investigation of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.