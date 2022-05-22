Fastest-growing US cities for Asian professionals: report

Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List.

But if you're looking to broaden your horizons, below you'll find the cities in Apartment List's top 10 that have seen the most growth (50%+) in their Asian population in the last decade, according to the Pew Research Center.

1. Raleigh, NC

Final Score: 58.27

#1 community & representation

#2 economic opportunity

#1 housing opportunities

#23 business environment

Asian household median income: $104,000

Asian population growth in the last decade: 70%

RALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 2:Raleigh's downtown skyline is seen from The Dillion's ninth floor lobby terrace open to the public January 02, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. The convention center's Shimmer Wall is seen at the far right.(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Was Expand

2. Dallas, TX

Final Score: 50.88

#6 community & representation

#10 economic opportunity

#11 housing opportunities

#13 business environment

Asian household median income:$90,000

Asian population growth in the last decade: 50%

View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas, Texas on July 21, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Austin, TX

Final Score: 48.47

#5 position for community & representation

#9 economic opportunity

#25 business environment

#29 housing opportunity

Asian household median income: $97,000

Asian population growth in the last decade: 70%

7.1% of businesses in Austin are Asian-owned

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: General view of atmosphere during the Austin FOOD & WINE Festival at Auditorium Shores on November 07, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

4. Houston, TX

Final Score: 48.47

#5 housing opportunity

#8 economic opportunity and business environment

Asian household median income: $90,000

Asian population growth in the last decade:

12.7% of businesses are Asian-owned

The Houston downtown skyline looking west from the 16th floor of the Hyatt Hotel, next door to the Toyota Center arena where the Houston Rockets NBA team have their home court. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images) Expand

Analysts took a look at 50 cities based on four categories - community and representation, economic opportunity, housing opportunity, and business environment.

The rankings were released Wednesday to celebrate May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It was compiled by Apartment List and its Asian Pacific Islander employee resource group API@A-List.

To see the full U.S. rankings, tap or click here.

