Legoland California blasts off with 1st new coaster in over 20 years

Legoland California Resort has officially revealed its new space-themed indoor coaster Galacticoaster.

The new ride, the theme park's first new coaster in more than 20 years, is currently under construction and is set to open in early 2026.

What we know:

The Galacticoaster will be an indoor coaster built inside a 30,000-square-foot building that is more than 30 feet high.

The ride, which has been under construction for over a year with a crew of more than 500 builders, will stretch nearly 1,500 feet.

Families will strap into customized spacecraft and travel through cosmic scenes, offering a personalized journey through the Lego galaxy.

The ride is part of a $90 million investment that will bring the same attraction to both Legoland California and Legoland Florida.

By the numbers:

The building's footprint is equivalent to 10 basketball courts.

The project has involved more than 12 months of construction and a crew of more than 500 people.

The ride track is nearly 1,500 feet long.

The maximum height of the coaster is over 30 feet.

The station conveyor belt weighs 18,000 pounds.