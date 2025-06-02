Fashion designer making waves with exhibition in Malibu

A global fashion icon continues to shine, this time in Malibu. The elegant gowns of visionary designer Sue Wong are on exhibit in the beachside community until mid-month.

Wong marked the opening on May 18th while also celebrating a birthday.

"My legacy is beauty. I've always been an artist, I was born that way," she said.

The tall models she calls "glamazons" paraded around the event in her ultra-feminine beaded gowns. From there, invited guests attended a birthday party at her designer Malibu home named Arthaus.

Wong was never formerly trained in the arts but says it comes from the soul. It’s a beauty she wanted to create after coming to America at 6-years-old with her parents. She and her mother fled Communist China, which was then under the Mao regime. She grew up in South LA. With May having been Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, it is worth noting her contributions.

Wong has found expertise in home design as well. Her historic estate in Los Feliz, called The Cedars, is well known to many party-goers. It’s famed Moroccan-themed bedroom and alcove was said to have been lived in by legendary guitarist Jimmy Hendrix. He is one of the many big names to the estate, including an executive from MGM studios. She calls the Cedars home a "gorgeous museum that you can actually live in."

The Cedars is up for sale with an asking price of $23 million. Wong says she's not emotional about parting with one of her gems. She says we're all just "passing through here."

She’s most proud of her latest creation, a Moroccan-themed home in Los Feliz named Palazzo Marrakesh.

Palace Marrakesh

Wong is known for opening her homes to lively parties with fabulous food and live music. Friends have even crafted a song in her honor with a catchy hook, "It's a Sue Wong world."

The Sue Wong retrospective exhibition with her designer gown collection is open to the public until June 27 at the Malibu City Gallery at Malibu City Hall.