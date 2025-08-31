Expand / Collapse search

Farm animals briefly caught near brush fire in Sylmar

Published  August 31, 2025 7:32pm PDT
Sylmar
A group of goats tried to escape a nearby brushfire in Sylmar.

The Brief

    • SkyFOX captured the dramatic moments showing goats in Sylmar running for their lives.
    • The small brush fire broke out in Sylmar on Sunday, August 31.
    • The forward progress of the fire has since been stopped by crews with LAFD.

LOS ANGELES - Goats in Sylmar were scrambling for their safety after a small brush fire broke out in Los Angeles' San Fernarndo Valley.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene on Sunday, August 31, as livestock were briefly caught near the seven-acre fire.

As of 7 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were able to stop the forward progress of Sunday's fire.

No buildings were damaged and the farm animals shown in the dramatic SkyFOX footage were deemed safe.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

