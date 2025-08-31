Farm animals briefly caught near brush fire in Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - Goats in Sylmar were scrambling for their safety after a small brush fire broke out in Los Angeles' San Fernarndo Valley.
What we know:
SkyFOX was over the scene on Sunday, August 31, as livestock were briefly caught near the seven-acre fire.
As of 7 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were able to stop the forward progress of Sunday's fire.
No buildings were damaged and the farm animals shown in the dramatic SkyFOX footage were deemed safe.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.