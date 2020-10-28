Where you can score official Dodgers World Series champs merchandise

Fans began lining up outside Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pasadena during the 7th inning before the Dodgers won the World Series title.

They were hoping to be among the first fans to get their hands on the official Dodgers 2020 World Series gear.

Everything from the official shirts, hats, rally towels, pennants, magnets and more!

Each Dick's Sporting Goods store will stay open until fans stop coming or the gear is sold out.

All the Dodgers merchandise was in the back of the store under lock and key and as soon as the game was over and the Dodgers were announced winners, the gear has officially brought out to the public.

This is the same gear you saw the players wearing on the field after their official win.

