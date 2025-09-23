Famous 'Brady Bunch' house in LA welcomes visitors for first time ever

The Brief The iconic "Brady Bunch" house in Los Angeles is opening to the public for the first time for a limited-run charity event. The "Brady Experience" tour will take place over three days in November, with tickets costing $275. All proceeds from the tours will be donated to the Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Adoption Center.



Calling all "Brady Bunch" fans!

The iconic home that served as an exterior in the popular TV sitcom is open to the public for the first time ever as part of a special charity fundraiser.

What we know:

"The Brady Experience" will take place on Nov. 7, 8, and 9.

It will feature an hour-long tour led by Alison Martino of Vintage LA.

The inside of the home, located in Studio City, looks like a blast from the past. The house has the famous floating staircase and burnt orange and avocado green kitchen.

There's no dress code and photos are encouraged!

According to the website, tickets cost $275 and proceeds will be donated to Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Adoption Center.

What they're saying:

"You may know its iconic façade, but wait until you see the inside!!! It’s like stepping back into our childhood! IT IS ASTONISHING and you will see every single room! I will personally be taking each and every one of you throughout the house. You’ll see all nine remarkable rooms including Greg’s attic, Alice’s room, and the backyard including Tiger’s doghouse and all that glorious astroturf. There’s even a seesaw out there! The details in each room are impeccable," said Martino on the Vintage LA Facebook page.

The backstory:

The home, which spans over 5,000 square feet, was owned by the same family for nearly 50 years.

In 2023, HGTV sold the home for about 9% less than they paid for it in 2018 to Tina Trahan, a historic home enthusiast and the wife of former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht, according to the Wall Street Journal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

After buying the home for $3.5 million, the network renovated it to match the interior depicted on the show, documenting the process for a miniseries called "A Very Brady Renovation." It aired in 2019 and was hosted by HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Trahan told the publication she plans to use the home for fundraising and charitable events.

HGTV spent about $2 million renovating the interior to resemble the show's set. HGTV added a second level to the house, which has five bedrooms.

"Nobody is going to live in it," Trahan told the newspaper. "Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork."

"The Brady Bunch," ran from 1969 to 1974 on ABC. The Studio City home was also used in the 1995 big screen film "The Brady Bunch Movie" and its sequel.