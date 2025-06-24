Family of teen stabbed to death at Santa Ana High School file lawsuit against district

The Brief On May 7, three students were stabbed at Santa Ana High School in what police said was a gang-related incident. One of those students, 14-year-old Armando Flores, was killed. Two brothers - also students at the school - turned themselves in to authorities later that evening.



The family of a 14-year-old boy stabbed to death at Santa Ana High School last month are filing a legal claim against the school district, alleging it created a dangerous environment that led to the student's "preventable death."

What we know:

The recently filed claim alleges that the Santa Ana Unified School District "failed to provide adequate campus security and supervision, creating a dangerous environment that led to the tragic and preventable death of Armando Morales and the stabbing injuries sustained by another student. The incident, which took place during school hours, has raised urgent questions regarding the district’s responsibility to protect its students," a statement from the family's lawyers said.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, May 7, three students were stabbed during a fight which broke out in the school parking lot around 3 p.m.

Three students, all boys - ages 14, 15, and 16- were taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old, identified as Armando Morales, later died.

The 15-year-old suspect and his 17-year-old brother turned themselves in to authorities later that night.

Santa Ana police said the deadly incident was gang-related. The defendant and his big brother are considered documented gang members, and the others, except for the boy killed, are associated with a rival gang, said Santa Ana police Officer Natalie Garcia.

The 15 and 16-year-olds who were also stabbed are brothers.

The 15-year-old has been charged with murder, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing two other classmates.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether his brother was charged with any crime.

What they're saying:

A witness and friend of the victim said it started as an argument that quickly escalated. "At first it was a fight, and then it escalated to the kid pulling out a knife, and yeah, he just started stabbing… because I guess self-defense, but that's not a reasonable answer," he said. "He was the most, probably funniest kid I knew. He was caring, not the smartest academically, but he was very fun to be around, hang out with."

FOX 11's crew spoke with Crystal Duffy, a parent whose son will soon be old enough to attend Santa Ana High. She told FOX 11 the stabbing likely stemmed from a fight.

"I'm really heartbroken for the parents," Duffy said. "For any school, all the kids, you're supposed to feel safe. And they don't anymore, they just don't feel safe."

What's next:

The attorneys for Flores' family will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at Santa Ana High School to discuss the legal claim.