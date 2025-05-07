Student dead in Santa Ana High School triple stabbing

The Brief Three students were stabbed at Santa Ana High School. One person is dead and two others remain at the hospital as of 5 p.m., May 7. No arrests were announced as of 4 p.m., May 7.



A triple stabbing is under investigation at Santa Ana High School.

What we know:

The Santa Ana Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing at the high school campus a little before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

All three people stabbed were believed to be students, Santa Ana PD said.

One of the students have since died and two others remain hospitalized, police said on Wednesday night.

What we don't know:

As of 4 p.m., May 7, no arrests have been announced in the reported stabbing. No information were provided by officials regarding the description of the stabbing suspect(s).

