Family of grandmother killed in crash calling for Gascón to prosecute truck driver who hit her

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The family of a 77-year-old Compton grandmother who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Compton nearly 2 1/2 years ago called on George Gascón's office Friday to reopen the case and

file charges against the driver.

Justa Garcia of Compton was struck about 5 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2018, at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue and died at the scene.

The motorist, whose name was not released by authorities, remained at the crash site and was interviewed by investigators. The deadly crash happened during Jackie Lacey's term in office so it was not handled by Gascón at the time. Gascón was a San Francisco DA from 2011 to 2019.

At a news conference this morning outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles, the woman's family and their attorney, Luis Carrillo, called on District Attorney George Gascon, who took office in December, to

review the case a third time and prosecute the motorist.

"Who are we supposed to look (to) for justice if it is not the people that represent us, the people that are supposed to take into consideration our justice, the victim's justice?" said Martha Garcia, speaking about her

grandmother.

"She was the victim in all this," Garcia said. "And at the end of the day, she is dead -- and the man that killed her is still out there."

Gascón's Office did not immediately comment on the family's request to review the case a third time.