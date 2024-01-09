Family builds 20-foot snowman, dubbed ‘Snowzilla,’ in Alaska

A snowman the size of a house is bringing tourists to a neighborhood in Anchorage, Alaska.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the colossal 20-foot-tall snowman, built by the Powers family, is dubbed "Snowzilla" by local residents.

The family had been building the giant snowman since 2005 but received a cease-and-desist notice from the city in 2008 after complaints from neighbors about increased traffic in the area and concerns about safety regarding the structure.

This year, the Powers family, supported by friends and neighbors, decided to rebuild the snowman in November.

The 20-foot-tall snowman was built by the Powers family. (Credit: Nutty Nu via Storyful)

Video footage, recorded by resident Nutty Nu, shows the giant snowman with a corn cob pipe, a button nose, two eyes, a scarf and mittens.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, Snowzilla," Nu said in the video, adding, "Look at this; this is amazing. This thing is, like, humongous."

The father-son team told the news outlet that the more than 10-year break was due to various reasons, including insufficient quality snow.

RELATED: 30-foot-tall snowman made by Buffalo, Minn. family becomes neighborhood attraction

"We had bad snow years for several years, and then my kids grew up and dispersed. It takes a lot of energy," Powers shared.

Last year, a Minnesota family built a snowman that was 30 feet tall and 20 feet wide in the town of Buffalo.

"Get all the snow from the neighborhood, and I just pile it up right here," Eric Fobbe explained to FOX 9 Minneapolis. "And then I take a snow blower and blow one big pile."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.