100,000 fake oxycodone pills seized in Burbank; 2 Arizona men arrested

Two Arizona men face federal charges after authorities seized 100,000 fake oxycodone pills during a recent traffic stop in Burbank, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division.

Fernando Paul Arenas, 20, of Glendale, Arizona and Ricardo Corral Rivera, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested after Burbank police officers conducted a traffic stop on July 12 and seized a loaded handgun, about 50 rounds of ammunition, and several wrapped bundles each containing blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court indicates both Arenas and Rivera are charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance related to the seizure of more than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Arenas and Rivera are currently detained and are scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 18

The investigation was conducted by Burbank Police Department and DEA Los Angeles Field Division.