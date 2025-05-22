'Extremely dangerous, violent' man attacking hikers on Mt. Baldy, sheriff warns

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating additional victims of an armed man who is allegedly attacking, assaulting, harassing, and threatening hikers in Mt. Baldy and the surrounding San Gabriel Mountains area.

What we know:

A threatening encounter was reported to have happened as recently as Friday, according to the sheriff's San Dimas station. There were no details available regarding an alleged Jan. 12 incident.

About 10 a.m. Friday, a woman returning to her vehicle after a hike with her dog at Mount Baldy near Dry Lake Canyon was allegedly confronted by Patrick Flynn, 66. She claims Flynn threw branches and exclaimed that the forest was his home.

Flinn is described by authorities as "extremely dangerous, violent, and known to carry large knives."

He is 6 feet tall, weighing 170 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people have reportedly been victimized by Flinn.

The motive for these attacks is unclear.

What you can do:

If you believe you have been victimized by Flinn, or if you have any information regarding incidents involving him, you are urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department San Dimas Station directly at (909) 450-2700.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).